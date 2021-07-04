Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for South Florida as Elsa moves through the Caribbean

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tropical Storm Elsa is a little weaker and slower Sunday track through the Caribbean Sunday morning, but a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Florida Keys.

Elsa is expected to move west-northwestward and track near or over Jamaica and eastern Cuba later this morning and then across or just south of the central and western portions of Cuba later today through early Monday.

By early Monday, however, Elsa should be making a turn to the north as it moves between the subtropical ridge over the western Atlantic and a trough over the Gulf of Mexico. This motion should take the storm near the Florida Keys by late Monday and near or over the west coast of Florida on Tuesday.

After that time, the storm is forecast to turn northeastward and increase its forward speed as it tracks across the southeast U.S. and over the western Atlantic on the northwest side of the ridge.

Tropical Storm Elsa track from the National Hurricane Center as of 7:30 AM CT Sunday, July 4 (WMC)

The NHC track forecast is a little slower than the previous one, due in part to the initial motion and position. The short term intensity forecast is very dependent on Elsa’s exact track. If the core of the storm moves directly over Jamaica or Cuba, the small vortex would likely be very disrupted due to the mountainous islands. However, if the storm manages to pass between those islands today, some strengthening seems possible.

Weakening is forecast to occur on Monday due to a combination of land interaction with Cuba.

After the storm moves over the Florida Straits and the eastern Gulf of Mexico, only a small amount of restrengthening is expected due to continued moderate wind shear.

Key Messages:

Widespread heavy rain will move across southern Haiti and Jamaica tonight into Sunday where isolated to scattered flash flooding and mudslides will be possible. Heavy rain will then impact the Cayman Islands and Cuba Sunday into Monday resulting in significant flooding and mudslides over Cuba. As Elsa approaches the Florida Keys and Florida Peninsula early next week, isolated flash flooding and minor river flooding will be possible. Tropical storm conditions and dangerous storm surge are expected with hurricane conditions possible in portions of eastern Cuba later this morning. Tropical storm conditions are possible in central and western Cuba tonight and Monday. There is an increasing risk of tropical storm conditions, storm surge, and rainfall impacts beginning late Monday in the Florida Keys, and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the Florida Keys. There is a risk of tropical storm conditions, storm surge, and rainfall impacts along the Florida Peninsula Monday night through Wednesday and the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas Wednesday and Thursday. However, uncertainty in the forecast remains larger than usual due to Elsa’s potential interaction with Cuba.

