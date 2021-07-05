7-year-old killed in triple shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fourth of July ended violently in Memphis with a triple shooting in Klondike that claimed the life of a seven-year-old boy.

Police continued searching for the suspects Monday.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. along North Montgomery Street, just off Jackson Avenue. Memphis police say three people were shot.

Family members say those victims include two adult women, ages 22 and 28, and a seven-year-old child, who they identified as Kelby Shorty.

Police say the boy died at the scene.

The boy’s grandmother, Angela Stewart, says he and other children had just finished enjoying fireworks when the gunfire erupted.

“I couldn’t tell the difference between the fireworks they were popping and the gunshots,” said Stewart. “It was all going at the same time.”

Andrea Willis says her sweet boy Kelby, tried running but wasn’t able to move as quickly as the others since he was wearing a medical shoe.

Willis says Kelby, her sister, and her wife were all struck by bullets.

“When I crossed the street, I saw my sister, my wife, him,” said Willis. “I didn’t know who to go to. He was lying there. Them too. My sister and my wife, they were moving, so I just knew.”

Willis says Kelby attended Vollentine Elementary.

“He was a sweet little boy. He was respectful. He played football, loved his games. He loved hot chips and honey buns,” said Willis. “That was my heart.”

Family members say the two women who were shot are doing okay.

The shooting took place yards away from a Memphis police SkyCop camera. Data shows police investigated a murder in February one block over from where Sunday’s shooting occurred.

