Memphis Animal Shelter announces $20 adoptions for the month of July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter is giving the community a chance to adopt a four-legged friend in need of a home and the adoption fee is now $20.

The offer is open for the month of July as the shelter prepares to make room for incoming pets.

MAS says it wants to continue to prevent the euthanization of these pets.

“We need continued, ongoing community participation in order to save every healthy, adoptable pet...” wrote the shelter in a news release.

You can find more information on pets and the adoption process at http://memphisanimalservices.com.

