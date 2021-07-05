Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis Animal Shelter announces $20 adoptions for the month of July

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter is giving the community a chance to adopt a four-legged friend in need of a home and the adoption fee is now $20.

The offer is open for the month of July as the shelter prepares to make room for incoming pets.

MAS says it wants to continue to prevent the euthanization of these pets.

“We need continued, ongoing community participation in order to save every healthy, adoptable pet...” wrote the shelter in a news release.

You can find more information on pets and the adoption process at http://memphisanimalservices.com.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
385 shutdown investigation
Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down
Police: Man shot, killed in East Memphis
The program sends extra payments to tens of thousands of Kentuckians.
Federal COVID-19 unemployment relief payments come to an end in Tennessee
July 4th Events
4th of July events happening this weekend

Latest News

Memphis Metal Museum
Metal Museum to host popular after-hours event series
Fourth of July
Fourth of July celebrations in the Bluff City
Memphis Fireworks
Memphis celebrates 4th of July after a year of no festivities
(Source: WALB)
Power outage impacting over 3K MLGW customers following storm