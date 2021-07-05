Memphis celebrates 4th of July after a year of no festivities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis celebrates 4th of July alongside the Mississippi River.

It’s one that organizers say is even more special after not being able to celebrate together last year.

Pairing fireworks with live music, food trucks and crowds of people out here today, Memphians were taken back to pre-COVID-19 pandemic times and are excited for the rest of 2021.

“It’s super exciting to actually be able to have a celebration that everyone can come together and have fun,” George Abbott, Director of External Affairs for Memphis River Parks Partnership, said.

Hundreds found their way to the Mississippi River Sunday evening for a 4th of July tradition.

“It’s the first 4th of July I’ve spent in Memphis,” Damien Cohall said.

Cohall is visiting from Barbados and said when comparing other vacation destinations across the world, the U.S. was the safest place.

“It’s good. It’s like reminiscent of what we had before the pandemic, and I’m quite happy that we were able to actually get a taste of that again,” Cohall said.

Whereas Amanda Pittman and her family have been in the Mid-South for a year now, relocating for their daughter who is a St. Jude patient.

“We’ve been cooped up in the hospital or at home, mostly, so we finally decided to get out this weekend, enjoy this weather, and see some fireworks. We’ve had a good time,” Pittman said.

This event has them already looking for future outings.

“I’m sure a lot of people feel the same way with COVID and all that, so it’s really nice to get to see all these families out, the community coming together,” Pittman said.

Memphis River Parks Partnership, the group who organized this show have more events on their website, so this doesn’t have to be the only time you get out and enjoy some time along the river.

“July 4th is one of those great, All-American holidays that’s a great time for us to come together and have fun together with family and friends, and I really think that it’s these types of events that bring the city closer. That’s how we build community,” Abbott said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.