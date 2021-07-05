Metal Museum to host popular after-hours event series
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Metal Museum is gearing up to host one of its popular after-hours event series for museum-goers to enjoy.
The museum says guests can experience live music, food trucks, lawn games and metalsmithing demonstrations during the free event and if you bring lawn chairs, a view of the sunset and the Mississippi River is also in store.
The upcoming dates include Thursday, July 29 and Thursday, August 26 from 6 - 8 p.m.
