Metal Museum to host popular after-hours event series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Metal Museum is gearing up to host one of its popular after-hours event series for museum-goers to enjoy.

The museum says guests can experience live music, food trucks, lawn games and metalsmithing demonstrations during the free event and if you bring lawn chairs, a view of the sunset and the Mississippi River is also in store.

The upcoming dates include Thursday, July 29 and Thursday, August 26 from 6 - 8 p.m.

