More summer-like this week with rising humidity and chances for showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure to our north will continue to keep us dry through midweek. Humidity will also begin increase over the next few days, along with rain chances that arrive midweek.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the lower 90s and winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows near 70 and winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with stray shower possible and and humid with afternoon highs again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both days along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday & Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms both days but no washouts are expected. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

TROPICS: Rainfall from Elsa will impact portions of the Florida Keys, Florida Peninsula and the coastal Southeast this week. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches with localized maximum amounts up to 6 inches will be possible across Florida and Coastal Georgia today through Wednesday, which may result in isolated flash, urban, and minor river flooding. Coastal portions of South Carolina are expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of rain, with local amounts to 5 inches Wednesday into Thursday, which could lead to isolated flash flooding.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

