Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

More summer-like this week with rising humidity and chances for showers

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure to our north will continue to keep us dry through midweek. Humidity will also begin increase over the next few days, along with rain chances that arrive midweek.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the lower 90s and winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows near 70 and winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with stray shower possible and and humid with afternoon highs again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both days along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday & Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms both days but no washouts are expected. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

TROPICS: Rainfall from Elsa will impact portions of the Florida Keys, Florida Peninsula and the coastal Southeast this week. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches with localized maximum amounts up to 6 inches will be possible across Florida and Coastal Georgia today through Wednesday, which may result in isolated flash, urban, and minor river flooding. Coastal portions of South Carolina are expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of rain, with local amounts to 5 inches Wednesday into Thursday, which could lead to isolated flash flooding.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
385 shutdown investigation
Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down
The program sends extra payments to tens of thousands of Kentuckians.
Federal COVID-19 unemployment relief payments come to an end in Tennessee
Police: Man shot, killed in East Memphis
July 4th Events
4th of July events happening this weekend

Latest News

July 5, 2021
Monday forecast for Memphis from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas -- July 5, 2021
Humidity will start to go up by tomorrow and temperatures too. Our next rain chance will arrive...
Sunday evening weather-Meterologist Sagay Galindo 7/4/2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Dry & sunny July 4th followed by increasing humidity & rain chances midweek
Tropical Advisories as of 7:30 AM CT Sunday, July 4
Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for South Florida as Elsa moves through the Caribbean