Police: Man dies in hospital following overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police officials say a man died in the hospital overnight after getting into an argument with a suspected shooter.

According to Memphis Police Department, EMS rushed the victim to the hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

The shooting occurred on Keel Avenue in North Memphis around 11:20 p.m. on July 4.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Anyone with information involving this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. The investigation is ongoing.

7/4: At approx. 11:20 pm, officers responded to a shooting near 854 Keel St. One male was located w/ a gunshot wound. He xported to ROH in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.