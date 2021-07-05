Police: Man dies in hospital following overnight shooting
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police officials say a man died in the hospital overnight after getting into an argument with a suspected shooter.
According to Memphis Police Department, EMS rushed the victim to the hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.
The shooting occurred on Keel Avenue in North Memphis around 11:20 p.m. on July 4.
Investigators believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.
Anyone with information involving this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. The investigation is ongoing.
