Search for Summer Wells remains, ‘active and intense,’ Hawkins Co. officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells has entered its 20th day. The child was reported missing on June 15 from her home in Hawkins County.

Officials said there have been a “tremendous amount of hours spend searching the area and investigating her disappearance.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has received more than 750 tips but none have resulted in a solid lead in the case.

“This case is still very active and intense, with everything possible being checked out by Hawkins County Detectives and Agents of the T.B.I.,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. “Our goal is to find Summer.”

On Sunday, the TBI announced search efforts would be scaled back due to the difficult terrain exhausting crews. Officials said search efforts will continue on a more specialized team basis as needed.

“Just because we may not be seen as such a large presence in and throughout the area, rest assured that we have not quit and won’t quit until we find Summer Wells,” officials said.

TBI asked anyone with credible information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.