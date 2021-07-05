Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police said a man and a woman are facing charges after a fatal shooting over the Fourth of July weekend.

Jamal Medlock, 21, and Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, are both facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a 29-year-old man.

According to the affidavit, the shooting happened July 3 shortly after 11 p.m. near American Way at the American Best Value Inn.

When police arrived they found Rodrecus Partee unresponsive from gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead.

Video surveillance showed Walton meet the victim in the hotel parking lot.

Once they began to walk, Medlock walked up and shot the victim multiple times in the back as Walton ran to the east side of the building.

Police said Medlock and another man picked through his pockets, then left on foot as the woman ran after them.

Medlock is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, police said.

Walton is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.

According to records, Walton admitted to planning the robbery and killing of Partee and Medlock admitted to shooting him then leaving the scene.

