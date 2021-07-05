Typical summertime pattern this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Sunny and dry for the rest of the afternoon into the evening with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows near 70 and winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. It will remain humid with afternoon highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm both days. Some areas may remain completely dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower and highs in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday & Sunday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a stray shower or storm both days but no washouts are expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with lows in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.