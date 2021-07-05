Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Typical summertime pattern this week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Sunny and dry for the rest of the afternoon into the evening with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows near 70 and winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. It will remain humid with afternoon highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm both days. Some areas may remain completely dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower and highs in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday & Sunday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a stray shower or storm both days but no washouts are expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with lows in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
385 shutdown investigation
Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down
The program sends extra payments to tens of thousands of Kentuckians.
Federal COVID-19 unemployment relief payments come to an end in Tennessee
Police: Man shot, killed in East Memphis
Kelby Shorty
7-year-old dead after triple shooting in North Memphis

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings Monday Morning, July 5 (Tropical Storm Elsa)
Tropical Storm Elsa nearing Cuba with Florida to follow
July 5, 2021
Monday forecast for Memphis from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas -- July 5, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
More summer-like this week with rising humidity and chances for showers