3 arrested in carjacking of off-duty Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman and two men are facing several charges in connection to the carjacking of an off-duty Memphis police officer last week.

According to an affidavit, Arnold Fabian Rubi Morales and Jermaine Kimbrough approached the officer’s vehicle with a gun and ordered him out of the car. Investigators say they held the officer at gunpoint demanding his wallet. The two then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The following day, Morales was arrested while driving the carjacked vehicle on Quince Road, according to an affidavit.

Investigators say, while in custody, Morales admitted Aurora Villalba Cruz drove him and Kimbrough to the scene of the carjacking.

Morales is charged with carjacking, two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of aggravated robbery, criminal attempt felony and aggravated assault.

Kimbrough is charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated robbery and felony evading.

Cruz is charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and aggravated robbery.

