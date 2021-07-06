Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

3 arrested in carjacking of off-duty Memphis police officer

Off-duty MPD officer carjacking suspects
Off-duty MPD officer carjacking suspects(WMC/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman and two men are facing several charges in connection to the carjacking of an off-duty Memphis police officer last week.

According to an affidavit, Arnold Fabian Rubi Morales and Jermaine Kimbrough approached the officer’s vehicle with a gun and ordered him out of the car. Investigators say they held the officer at gunpoint demanding his wallet. The two then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The following day, Morales was arrested while driving the carjacked vehicle on Quince Road, according to an affidavit.

Investigators say, while in custody, Morales admitted Aurora Villalba Cruz drove him and Kimbrough to the scene of the carjacking.

Morales is charged with carjacking, two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of aggravated robbery, criminal attempt felony and aggravated assault.

Kimbrough is charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated robbery and felony evading.

Cruz is charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
Kelby Shorty
7-year-old dead after triple shooting in North Memphis
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
385 shutdown investigation
Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down
Stabbing leaves two children injured in Memphis

Latest News

Murfreesboro shooting suspect Justin Lee Bond
Memphis man wanted on aggravated assault charges in Middle Tennessee
Levitt Shell’s free concert series returns this September
Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen...
Sherra Wright’s lawyer is a no show at post-conviction hearing
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 6
Daily COVID-19 cases increase reports remain below 100 in Shelby Co.