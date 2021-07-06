Bottom Line: What to buy in July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Fourth of July sales are here! And Consumer Reports makes it easy to shop smarter for summer products that aren’t just on sale but also scored well in its rigorous, independent laboratory tests.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here’s what to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

First up on deep discount are headphones. CR found the Sennheiser Noise-Canceling Headphones for $180 at Amazon. CR says these headphones rate right up there with more expensive models when it comes to sound quality and noise reduction.

Next up, rest easier when you’re on vacation with a DIY home security camera. The Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera is now $100 at Best Buy.

Because retailers don’t want to store grills after the summer season, CR says you should be able to find loads of discounts this month. The Weber Genesis II is $780 at Target, Home Depot and Ace Hardware.

And to help control that sticky July air, CR says this month is best to find sales on dehumidifiers. The Frigidaire 22-pint dehumidifier is $165 at Walmart.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, CR says to look out for Independence Day sales. Mattresses are almost always on sale, but we do tend to see steeper discounts during major holidays. We don’t really recommend purchasing one at full price because you can almost always snag one on sale. The Casper Sleep Element Mattress is $535 at Amazon. CR says this mattress is a terrific choice for back sleepers.

Consumer Reports says to keep in mind that the deals included in this report can be gone before you know it, so you should take advantage of sales early, especially on popular products.

Stay cool and have a great July Fourth!

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that buys everything it tests. It has no financial relationship with any manufacturers or products featured in this report.

