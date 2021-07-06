Advertise with WMC
Century Club in Bartlett celebrates those who reach age 100

By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, three residents at the Quail Ridge Assisted Living center were celebrated through the creation of a new club.

With the help of Bartlett’s Mayor, the “Century Club” was created exclusively for residents ages 100 and up.

Three residents at the center have reached that great milestone: 103-year-old Earnestine Johnson, 101-year old Mabel Osso and 101-year old Evelyn Sirmans.

“Stay out of trouble, stay busy and stay out of trouble, and take care of your mom and dad,” said Johnson.

“Never think of age as a number, it’s how you feel,” said Osso, and “always wake up and stay busy with what you enjoy.”

Osso also said to “always be careful with your words because words are powerful and can cause more harm than a fist.”

