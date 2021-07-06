City council to hear ordinances on protecting Memphis’ water system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that the Byhalia Pipeline project has been called off city and county leaders are looking into how they can continue to protect Memphis’ water system.

Tuesday two ordinances will be introduced to city council. The goal behind them is to not only protect the Memphis Sand Aquifer, but to ensure that in the future another company doesn’t come in with the potential to uproot the community.

“The ending of the Byhalia Connection Pipeline is not enough we need local legislation and laws that protect our community in perpetuity,” said the co-founder of MCAP Justin J. Pearson.

City and county leaders agree with Pearson that is why at the next Memphis city council meeting two ordinances will be introduced.

One states, “Oil pipelines shall be no closer than 1500 feet of any school, place of worship, park, family recreation center, or any residential use,”

The second one is to further protect the Memphis Sand Aquifer. City council member Jeff Warren, who is sponsoring this ordinance, said protecting the city’s water supply is a health issue.

“It is incredibly important for the health of our community. You know most people don’t realize that we’re probably the largest city that at least in America, and may be on the planet that gets all of its water from a single source aquifer,” said Warren.

Plains All American Pipeline, the company behind the Byhalia Connection Pipeline, said it is no longer pursuing the project quote, “due to lower US oil production resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Pearson feels the voice of the community helped stop the project.

“People power matters to transforming this community and this country into what we want for it to look like. It was small neighborhood associations like Boxtown and Westwood whose echoes and call for justice were heard by folks like Vice President Al Gore and reverend Dr. William J. Barber,” said Pearson.

Council member Warren says the ordinances will be introduced for public comment during Tuesdays meeting but discussions will most likely happen in the following meeting.

