Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Daily COVID-19 cases increase reports remain below 100 in Shelby Co.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 6
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 6(WMC)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 63 new cases across the county Tuesday morning with
no additional deaths.

Daily case reports have dropped within the last two months with the health department reporting over 50 consecutive days with less than 100 new cases. Shelby County is working towards its new goal of 100 days under 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 57 as of Tuesday.

There are currently 5888 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop most days.

Shelby County has had 100,197 cases and 1,690 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 696,977 vaccines have been administered with 390,708 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported an increase in the latest test positivity rate update. The most recent data for the week ending June 26 shows a 3 percent test positivity rate -- up from 2.5 percent a week earlier and the previous week at 2.7 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
Kelby Shorty
7-year-old dead after triple shooting in North Memphis
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
385 shutdown investigation
Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down
Stabbing leaves two children injured in Memphis

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: Big Dog Ranch changing fate of dogs who would otherwise be euthanized
Wilbert Marshall, 71, looks away while receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from Melissa Banks,...
Mississippi doctors still urging folks to get vaccinated as Delta variant becomes dominant COVID strain
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Mississippi doctors still urging folks to get vaccinated as Delta variant becomes dominant...
Mississippi doctors still urging folks to get vaccinated as Delta variant becomes dominant COVID strain