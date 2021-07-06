Family holds vigil in Memphis for 7-year-old killed in gunfire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A candlelight vigil was held Monday night for a seven-year-old boy who was shot and killed while playing with fireworks.

Family say they believe an argument at a nearby gas station might have led to the shooting that took the life of Kelby Shorty.

According to family members, one of the men in the argument stopped to say hello at the family gathering and the next thing they knew, a barrage of bullets hit Kelby and two women.

“If you want to be gangster, use the gangster rule. As Scarface said, ‘no women, no kids’. No women. No kids,” said Kelby’s great- aunt, Tosha Thomas.

Kelby’s loved ones gathered to light candles, console each other, and place flowers at the very spot that the soon-to-be second grader lost his life in his grandmother’s front yard.

“I couldn’t tell the difference between the fireworks they were popping and the gunshots. It was all going at the same time,” said Kelby’s grandmother, Angela Stewart.

Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on North Montgomery Street on the Fourth of July. Three people were shot.

According to family, a 22 and 28 year-old woman were injured. Kelby died on the scene.

According to family, there were plenty of other kids at the party, but Kelby lost his life because he was being obedient.

“If he would have been like the other kids, he probably wouldn’t have gotten shot. He would have been in the street with the other kids, but he was told to stay in the drive way, so he stayed in the driveway,” said Thomas.

A foot injury a couple of weeks ago required him to be extra careful while enjoying the holiday.

Memphis police officers carefully watched over the vigil as the investigation continues into finding Kelby’s killer.

“We love Kelby, nice child sweet. It’s going to be the best seven years we had with him,” said Thomas.

Memphis police say the suspects are known, but are not in custody. Family members say they are pleading with the public to call Crime Stoppers with any tips. The number to Crime Stoppers is 901-528-CASH.

