Fight to protect Memphis’ water system continues with ordinances in city council

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Activists say the cancelation of the Byhalia Connection Pipeline is a step forward, but it’s not victory and are calling for more.

“We are calling on our elected officials at the city council and the county commission to pass the necessary legislation to create justice in Memphis and to create justice in Shelby County,” said Justin Pearson, co-founder of Memphis Community Against the Pipeline.

There are two ordinances now under consideration by Memphis City Council.

One ordinance states oil pipelines shall be no closer than 1,500 feet of any school, place of worship, park, family recreation center, or any residential use.” The second one, introduced Tuesday, is to further protect the Memphis Sand Aquifer.

At the beginning of Tuesday’s city council meeting, Plains all American Pipeline, the company behind the Byhalia Connection Pipeline project, expressed disappointment for canceling the project and asked council members to not pass the ordinances.

“Concerns over a pipeline potentially impacting the aquifer were and continue to be exaggerated,” a spokesperson for the company said.

The spokesperson continued to say there’s no legal basis for the ordinances and said they could be overturned when challenged.

“We urge the city council not to pass the ordinance or the set backs. Even with modifications, these ordinances will hurt the greater Memphis economy and area residents,” said the spokesperson.

During the meeting, there was a motion to have the first reading of the Memphis Sand Aquifer protection ordinance at the July 20 meeting.

The ordinance regarding distance has also yet to get a final vote.

