Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Hit-and-run of woman lighting firework in street leaves her with severe injuries

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 21-year-old Lincoln woman is left with unanswered questions and severe injuries. Saturday night, a driver hit her, sent her flying across the street, and then took off from her northwest Lincoln neighborhood.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” said Emilia Graham, the woman who was hit.

Graham now needs constant help and attention from friends and loved ones. Even simple tasks like getting off the couch and walking outside require at least one person’s assistance.

“My partner has had to get me out of bed, in bed, sit down, use the restroom, shower, feed me,” Graham said. “I can’t really lift anything up, I can’t open anything.”

A neighbor’s security camera captured the crash, which happened right before 11 p.m. on July 3 during an annual party that Graham hosted.

Graham is seen leaning down to light off a firework. Within seconds a car speeds through the residential street. The direction it was traveling would also put it coming through an intersection with stop signs.

Dozens of Graham’s friends and family watched her get violently hit, thrown in the air, and land several feet away. Witnesses said Graham even put her hands out in front of her seconds before the car barreled into her, in an attempt to slow it down or brace for the impact.

“Did not stop,” said Adanya Hogan, a witness. “Went through the four way stop. Went around the fountain, hit Emilia and kept going straight. No brakes were pumped, no lights came on. They didn’t slow down, if anything they sped up after.”

Graham was left with a broken collar bone, a concussion, as well as dozens of scrapes and bruises that cover her body. The injuries to her face needed to be glued shut.

As of Monday night, the Lincoln Police Department said it doesn’t have any suspects.

“It could be somebody out of town, it could be somebody down the street,” said Jamie Graham, Emilia’s mother. “Just that if it was you or anybody in your family that it happened to, that you would feel the same way.”

The group said the suspect did leave some clues. On their way out of the neighborhood, it appears they scraped the side of another party-goers’ car that transferred paint and knocked off a mirror.

“You know I’m not mad at them or anything like that,” Graham said. “I just want to know why. There was a firework lit, they could have just waited or gone around the block and they just didn’t do anything like that.”

The hit and run has been reported to the police. If you recognize the vehicle in the video, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
Kelby Shorty
7-year-old dead after triple shooting in North Memphis
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
385 shutdown investigation
Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down
Stabbing leaves two children injured in Memphis

Latest News

Montrell D. Jones, 32, was charged with three counts of DUI/child endangerment, reckless...
Memphis man arrested for DUI with three children in car
Neighbors concerned after teens escape Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette Co.
US Marshals capture 3rd juvenile escapee from Wilder Youth Development Center
Melisa Crocker is charged with two counts of child abuse and child neglect or endangerment,...
Woman arrested for DUI after crashing with child in vehicle
Murfreesboro shooting suspect Justin Lee Bond
Memphis man wanted on aggravated assault charges in Middle Tennessee
Off-duty MPD officer carjacking suspects
3 arrested in carjacking of off-duty Memphis police officer