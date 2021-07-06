Levitt Shell’s free concert series returns this September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Free music is back at Levitt Shell this September.

It’s the return of the Orion Free Music Concert Series. Levitt Shell will host free concerts Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. starting Sept. 3.

Guests can bring picnic baskets, beverages, blankets and lawn chairs. Food and beverages can be purchased in the ShellEats area.

Leashed dogs are welcome in designated areas. Smoking is prohibited.

See the lineup below and click here for more information.

