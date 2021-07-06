Advertise with WMC
Levitt Shell’s free concert series returns this September

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Free music is back at Levitt Shell this September.

It’s the return of the Orion Free Music Concert Series. Levitt Shell will host free concerts Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. starting Sept. 3.

Guests can bring picnic baskets, beverages, blankets and lawn chairs. Food and beverages can be purchased in the ShellEats area.

Leashed dogs are welcome in designated areas. Smoking is prohibited.

See the lineup below and click here for more information.

Memphis Magazine: Another shot for Longshot in downtown Memphis
