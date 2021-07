MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis firefighter was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after battling a house fire on Faxon Avenue in the Binghampton area.

That firefighter is reported to be in non-critical condition.

It’s still unclear if there were any more injuries.

Firefighters say the fire first broke out around 5:20 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.