Memphis highway shooting victim taken into custody after released from hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who was reportedly shot on Highway 385 over the holiday weekend is facing felony charges.

Memphis police say Jamie Hill showed up at St. Francis Hospital Sunday after around 2:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Hill says he was shot by someone in a red Jeep on Highway 385 eastbound. The investigation caused a traffic backup on the road.

Officers say Hill’s vehicle had 10 bullet holes in the driver’s side and one bullet graze on the hood. Hill was treated and released from the hospital, but he didn’t get far.

He was taken into custody for attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment in connection with an incident back on May 10. Police have not released details about that incident.

