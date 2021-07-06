Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis highway shooting victim taken into custody after released from hospital

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who was reportedly shot on Highway 385 over the holiday weekend is facing felony charges.

Memphis police say Jamie Hill showed up at St. Francis Hospital Sunday after around 2:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Hill says he was shot by someone in a red Jeep on Highway 385 eastbound. The investigation caused a traffic backup on the road.

Officers say Hill’s vehicle had 10 bullet holes in the driver’s side and one bullet graze on the hood. Hill was treated and released from the hospital, but he didn’t get far.

He was taken into custody for attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment in connection with an incident back on May 10. Police have not released details about that incident.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
385 shutdown investigation
Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down
The program sends extra payments to tens of thousands of Kentuckians.
Federal COVID-19 unemployment relief payments come to an end in Tennessee
Police: Man shot, killed in East Memphis
Kelby Shorty
7-year-old dead after triple shooting in North Memphis

Latest News

Midtown Memphis apartment building added to National Register of Historic Places
Midtown Memphis apartment building added to National Register of Historic Places
Family holds vigil in Memphis for 7-year-old killed in gunfire
Family holds vigil in Memphis for 7-year-old killed in gunfire
Investigators blame fireworks for multiple weekend fires in Horn Lake
Investigators blame fireworks for multiple weekend fires in Horn Lake
Stabbing leaves two children injured in Memphis