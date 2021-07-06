Memphis man arrested for DUI with three children in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested for driving under the influence with three children in the car Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Montrell D. Jones, 32, was charged with one count of driving under the influence, three counts of child abuse and child neglect/endangerment, reckless driving and financial responsibility.

Police responded to a crash at Kansas and Florida Street around 1:25 a.m. Monday morning where Jones struck a pole.

Upon arrival, officers said he was being very “uncooperative and combative” while using profanity with a slurred speech.

The mother of Jones’ children was in the passenger seat and the three kids were in the backseat, according to the affidavit.

She told police Jones had been drinking prior to driving and was going extremely fast before the incident.

