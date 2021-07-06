Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis man wanted on aggravated assault charges in Middle Tennessee

Murfreesboro shooting suspect Justin Lee Bond
Murfreesboro shooting suspect Justin Lee Bond(Murfreesboro Police)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMC) - A 27-year-old Memphis man is at the center of an apartment complex shooting in Middle Tennessee, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The department says Justin Lee Bond is believed to be the gunman in a shooting at The Pointe at Raiders Campus Apartments on July 5.

One man was taken to the hospital after a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers say he has since been released.

Bond is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his, whereabouts contact Murfreesboro police at 629-201-5513 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
Kelby Shorty
7-year-old dead after triple shooting in North Memphis
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
385 shutdown investigation
Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down
Stabbing leaves two children injured in Memphis

Latest News

Off-duty MPD officer carjacking suspects
3 arrested in carjacking of off-duty Memphis police officer
Levitt Shell’s free concert series returns this September
Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen...
Sherra Wright’s lawyer is a no show at post-conviction hearing
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 6
Daily COVID-19 cases increase reports remain below 100 in Shelby Co.