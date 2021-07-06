Memphis man wanted on aggravated assault charges in Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMC) - A 27-year-old Memphis man is at the center of an apartment complex shooting in Middle Tennessee, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The department says Justin Lee Bond is believed to be the gunman in a shooting at The Pointe at Raiders Campus Apartments on July 5.

One man was taken to the hospital after a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers say he has since been released.

Bond is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his, whereabouts contact Murfreesboro police at 629-201-5513 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

