Midtown Memphis apartment building added to National Register of Historic Places

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One midtown Memphis apartment building received a unique honor.

The Park Lane Apartments at Poplar and Cooper Street, once known as the Overton Park Court Apartments, is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

The complex is made up of two 2-story buildings, erected in 1924, laid out in a U-shape around a grass courtyard. Overton Park Court Apartments were designed by architect William Lester to attract middle-class Memphis workers.

