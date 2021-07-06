Mother killed, driver charged in 4th of July crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing charges after a deadly car accident that left a new mother killed.

According to Memphis Police, Justin Smith, 24, crashed his car at East Raines Road on the 4th of July.

An Investigation determined that Smith was driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

MPD says Smith is being charged with driving while license suspended, violation of financial law and no driver’s license.

