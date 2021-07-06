Advertise with WMC
Mother killed, driver charged in 4th of July crash, police say

Justin Smith is being charged with driving while license suspended, violation of financial law and no driver’s license.(MPD)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing charges after a deadly car accident that left a new mother killed.

According to Memphis Police, Justin Smith, 24, crashed his car at East Raines Road on the 4th of July.

An Investigation determined that Smith was driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

MPD says Smith is being charged with driving while license suspended, violation of financial law and no driver’s license.

