Muggy and hot with a passing downpour this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will continue to mix with a few clouds through sunset with temperatures holding around 90 or so, then falling slowly through the 80s this evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s and winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: Isolated showers or storms are possible both days, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Some areas may still remain dry.

WEEKEND: Saturday & Sunday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a stray shower or storm both days but no a washout is not expected. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

