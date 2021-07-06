Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Muggy and hot with a passing downpour this week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will continue to mix with a few clouds through sunset with temperatures holding around 90 or so, then falling slowly through the 80s this evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s and winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: Isolated showers or storms are possible both days, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Some areas may still remain dry.

WEEKEND: Saturday & Sunday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a stray shower or storm both days but no a washout is not expected. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
Kelby Shorty
7-year-old dead after triple shooting in North Memphis
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen...
Sherra Wright’s lawyer is a no show at post-conviction hearing
385 shutdown investigation
Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Heat and humidity continue to rise this week
bb
WMC Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - July 7 2021
bb
WMC Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Mid-South Weather - July 6 2021