Oxford, Lafayette school districts name new superintendents

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two North Mississippi school districts have announced their new leaders.

Bradley Roberson has been named superintendent for the Oxford School District.

Roberson is a 19-year employee of the district. He has worked as a teacher, coach, and assistant superintendent.

Jay Foster has been named superintendent for the Lafayette County School District. Foster has worked for 25 years as an educator and came out of retirement to take on the position once held by his father.

