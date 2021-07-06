Rising humidity and afternoon shower chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a holiday weekend with lower humidity, it will feel more humid and hotter this afternoon. It will be sunny and mostly dry with high temperatures in the lower 90s and low temperatures in the lower 70s. This evening will also be partly cloudy.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 92 degrees. Wind: Southeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73 degrees. Wind: Southeast 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm in the afternoon and early evenings both days. However, everyone will not see rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower and highs around 90 degrees.

WEEKEND: Saturday & Sunday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of an afternoon shower or storm both days. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with low temperatures in the lower 70s.

