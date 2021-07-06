Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client killed during a protest in Wisconsin last year was a sex offender, in hopes of showing the man was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun because he couldn’t possess one.

Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the protests in August in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse has argued he acted in self-defense.

His attorney, Mark Richards, filed motions Thursday seeking permission to introduce evidence that Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and couldn’t legally possess a firearm.

Richards says that bolsters his theory that Rosenbaum was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun during the protests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
Kelby Shorty
7-year-old dead after triple shooting in North Memphis
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen...
Sherra Wright’s lawyer is a no show at post-conviction hearing
385 shutdown investigation
Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down

Latest News

On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
Searchers at collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
Richard Donner arrives at a tribute event in his honor on June 7, 2017, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Superman,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ director Richard Donner dies
TN health commissioner shares urgent message - clipped version
TN health commissioner shares urgent message - clipped version
Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden: US damage appears minimal in big ransomware attack