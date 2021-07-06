Advertise with WMC
Sherra Wright convicted in murder of Memphis Grizzlies player fighting to get sentence reduced

Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright.
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A post-conviction hearing for the ex-wife of Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright is scheduled for Tuesday.

Sherra Wright is trying to get her sentence reduced or her guilty plea overturned.

The petition for relief of conviction would allow Wright to submit more evidence or raise concerns that could lead to a reduced sentence or new trial.

Wright pleaded guilty to the facilitation of murder in July 2019 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Corrections records show she is eligible for parole next October, but her sentence ends in 2046.

