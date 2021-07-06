Advertise with WMC
Stabbing leaves two children injured in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two children were stabbed in Memphis Monday night.

The stabbing happened on Ila Court. According to Memphis police, the incident stemmed from a fight on Kansas Street.

Police say a female is listed in non-critical condition and the male is listed as critical.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made. Stay with WMC online and on air as we work to gather more details.

