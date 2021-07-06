Advertise with WMC
Tennessee offering $250 flight vouchers for booking hotels

By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders are pushing for new ideas and incentives to lure more visitors to Tennessee.

Over 10,000 travelers could receive a $250 flight voucher if they book certain hotel packages in the state.

The flight vouchers would be good at four airports in Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville through Delta, American Airlines or Southwest.

To be eligible, visitors must book at least a two-night hotel package in one of the four cities, with at least one night being Sunday through Wednesday.

Visitors can book until September 15 and must travel between July 11 and December 30.

