‘This is a morality war’ Memphis lawmaker speaks out on violent crime involving children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Within 48 hours, three juveniles were involved in incidents of violent crime.

Two were stabbed and sent to the hospital Monday night and another killed from gunfire on the Fourth of July, confirmed as 7-year-old Kelby Shorty.

Tennessee State Representative London Lamar says it’s time to start having tough conversations in the homes and some of Memphis’s most violent areas.

“There is not a piece of legislation that I can pass to make crimes harsher or any type of penalty I can pass that can stop this,” Lamar said.

Lamar posted the story of Kelby Shorty on her Facebook page, saying Memphis neighborhoods need to hold themselves accountable.

“We have to come together and rat out the killers,” Lamar said. “People are going to keep dying if we don’t come together and stop this ourselves.”

WMC visited the Brother’s Grocery on Kansas Street in South Memphis, the location where those two juveniles were stabbed Monday night.

The store’s manager told what he had heard happened from his nephew, who was working behind the counter when the incident occurred.

“He said some people were fighting,” Hammad Alzufri said. “They started fighting outside. A guy and his girlfriend ran inside the store. Then, someone came in behind them and stabbed them.”

Alzufri said it took some time for him to get inside the store due to police blocking the entrance, but when he went inside, blood was all over the floor. He filmed a video on his phone, but we are not attaching the video due to the gruesome sight.

Alzufri said having to clean the store made him nauseous.

“It was shocking,” he said. “This is the first time that this has happened.”

“We have to come back and demand change,” Lamar said. “If we don’t, more and more children are going to die.”

The Memphis Police Department confirmed one of the two juveniles was released from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Tuesday, while the second juvenile was listed in non-critical condition.

As of Tuesday evening, no arrests have been made in either this case or the case of the death of Kelby Shorty.

