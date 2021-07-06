Advertise with WMC
US Marshals capture 3rd juvenile escapee from Wilder Youth Development Center

Neighbors concerned after teens escape Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette Co.
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last of the three Wilder Youth Development Center escapees reported in late June is back in custody after being on the run for nearly two weeks.

U.S. Marshals say the 17-year-old was tracked down at an apartment in Memphis. He was being held at Wilder on four counts of aggravated robbery.

The other two teens were taken into custody on June 24 and June 29.

