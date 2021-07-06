US Marshals capture 3rd juvenile escapee from Wilder Youth Development Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last of the three Wilder Youth Development Center escapees reported in late June is back in custody after being on the run for nearly two weeks.

U.S. Marshals say the 17-year-old was tracked down at an apartment in Memphis. He was being held at Wilder on four counts of aggravated robbery.

The other two teens were taken into custody on June 24 and June 29.

