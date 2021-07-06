Woman arrested for DUI after crashing with child in vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence Monday evening after Memphis Police says she crashed while having her child in the car.

Police says the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. at Tillman Street and Broad Avenue.

According to the affidavit, 28-year-old Melisa Crocker was unable to speak clearly, misspelled her children’s last name, refused to show identification to officers and smelled of alcohol.

Crocker also couldn’t remember how the crash happened, police said.

Two children were found unsecured in the backseat of the car and an empty can of an alcoholic beverage.

MPD says Crocker became upset and started to yell once officers spoke with the father of her two children.

She is charged with two counts of child abuse and child neglect or endangerment, driving under the influence of drug producing alcohol concentration in blood or breath, and public intoxication.

