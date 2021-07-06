Young actor headed to Broadway receives resolution from City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young performer from Memphis is headed to Broadway.

Jaylen Hunter will soon take on the role of Young Simba when “The Lion King” musical returns to Broadway.

Tuesday, the Memphis City Council took the time to honor the major accomplishment with an official resolution. Jaylen is thankful for the support of his hometown as he prepares for the performance of a lifetime.

“This really means a lot to me to be honored by Memphis and city council. This is like one of my dreams and I just want to say thank you,” said Jaylen.

Jaylen will be spending some time in New York for the run of “The Lion King.” The tour will also be coming to Memphis.

