901 FC Murphy makes USL Team of the Week

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC has a player earn United Soccer League Team of the Week honors for the second week in a row.

Forward Kyle Murphy gets the nod by making the USL Team of Week Bench by scoring two goals for the Boys in Blue in their 2-2 Draw Saturday at Atlanta.

Mark Segbers made it last week. 

Murphy netting the game’s first goal in the 21′st minute, then following that up just six minutes late with goal number two.

Murphy also led the team in shots, shots on target and percentage of aerial duels won in just 65′ of play. 

Atlanta United 2 come back to force the 2-2 tie with a goal in the fourth minute of a five-minute extra time. 

Now 2-3-3, Memphis 901 prepares for another road match.

That’s this Saturday 6:30 p.m. at Birmingham Legion.

