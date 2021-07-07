Afternoon downpour possible today and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but scattered showers will be possible this afternoon. A few showers may linger until early evening in north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. It will be hot with higher humidity today. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s this afternoon, but it will feel like the upper 90s. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky overnight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 89 degrees. Wind: South 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20% before 10 pm. Low: 74 degrees. Wind: Southeast 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm in the afternoon and early evening. However, everyone will not see rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will also feature clouds and a slight chance of a stray shower in the afternoon. However, Friday night will be mostly dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Rain chances will be higher on Sunday as a front approaches the area. Most of the rain will be in the evening, so you will have time to enjoy your day before rain arrives. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 90s with low temperatures in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The front will stall over the area on Monday and Tuesday, so showers will continue. The best chance for rain will be south of I-40. At this point, it looks like temperatures will drop slightly at the start of the week, but will quickly rise back up by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.