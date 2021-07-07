Autopsy: 14-year-old boy who died of starvation weighed 63 lbs.

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - An autopsy says a 14-year-old boy who died of starvation was 5 feet tall and weighed 63 pounds when he died.

The report says Brandon Gray’s mother called 911 after finding him lying in a fetal position on the floor of his Bartlett home. Gray’s mother reportedly told officers he complained of stomach pain, threw up and refused to eat the night before.

The report says police discovered Gray was living in a “nook” inside the garage under an interior stairway with his 12-year-old sister who was later diagnosed with moderate malnutrition. His mother told officers he “lives in the garage” because of “inappropriate behavior.”

The report says Gray’s mother allowed him to sleep on the living room couch the night before because of the outside temperature and recent illness. By morning, he was dead.

The report says the nook was lined with egg crate foam, dripping wet with bleach or urine and the nook could also be locked. Officers also found a locked pantry and the garage door opener unplugged.

The report says Gray was emaciated with a body mass index of 12.3, and toxicology tests found acetone in his blood, which is a product of fasting-induced ketoacidosis.

According to the report, Gray’s medical records showed he was underweight at his last doctor’s appointment and did not receive any immunizations in the last seven years.

Though investigators ruled the cause of death as starvation, the autopsy states the manner of death is unclear.

“Death was caused by malnutrition. It is unclear as to the exact events and occurrences ultimately leading to the decedent’s malnutrition and whether or not it was due to the action or inaction of another person(s) therefore reported of the death scene investigation, circumstances surrounding and leading up to the death and autopsy findings indicate the manner of death to be undetermined.”

Seven of Gray’s family members were indicted in late June in connection to his death. They are each charged with first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse.

There were 10 children living in the home, including Gray, at the time of his death.

