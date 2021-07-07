Advertise with WMC
Child injured in Memphis shooting after argument between two people

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was injured in a shooting in Memphis Tuesday night.

According to Memphis police, the shooting on Haven Court stemmed from an argument between a man and woman. The man fired several shots at the woman as she fled and one of the shots struck the child.

The victim was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and is listed in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

