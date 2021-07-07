Delta variant hospitalizations rising in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vaccination rates in the Mid-South are among the lowest in the country, leading to two out of the three Mid-South states concerned about the unvaccinated and a highly contagious Delta variant.

“And so while we’re winning this battle in April, down to a very low level in all of those categories of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, we are losing ground in July,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

It’s an uphill battle in the Natural State. Only about 35 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and it’s starting to show in one troubling stat.

“It is the largest increase in hospitalizations since we’ve had vaccination available to prevent hospitalizations.”

Hutchinson reported Tuesday 55 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19. It’s the highest jump since January. A vast majority of those heading into the hospital are much younger than those hospitalized during the peak of the pandemic in November and December.

The average age now is nearly a full 10 years younger at around 54, thanks to the older population getting vaccinated first and hesitancy among younger Arkansans.

Mississippi is also seeing an uptick. The state reported the highest number of hospitalizations due to confirmed COVID-19 infections since June 15.

“It’s not that it’s going to overwhelm the health system at this point. We’re not seeing that, but there’s going to be unnecessary prolonged illnesses and death, which is pretty much highly preventable,” said Mississippi Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Both Mississippi and Arkansas are attributing their uptick in hospital stays to the Delta variant that has quickly become the dominant strain.

“The Delta variant itself is extremely transmissible. On average, it is 30 to 50 times more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which is the variant that came after the original strain,” said Dr. Jose Romero.

In Tennessee, it’s a different story. Hospitalizations have remained flat, despite concerns about the Delta variant. Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says that’s due to natural immunity. People who have already been infected and built up antibodies.

Hutchinson is again encouraging employers to offer benefits to their employees who get vaccinated, such as bonuses and paid time off.

Health officials say those that are vaccinated are less likely to suffer from severe illness.

In Mississippi, over 90 percent of all COVID-19 deaths are among the unvaccinated population.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.