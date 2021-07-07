Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Dyersburg man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly firing fireworks at police officers

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of firing fireworks at Dyersburg police while they were on a traffic stop Monday.

Jascin Dillard, 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on first responders.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers were on a traffic stop on Central and Peabody Street when artillery rounds-large fireworks were fired at them. The fireworks exploded close to the officers and within feet of one of the officer’s face.

The police department said officers saw a man run from the scene and pursued him on foot. The suspect fled to a wooded area where officers lost sight of him.

A sheriff’s deputy in the area observed a car leave the area at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop on the car. Dillard was found with a large fireworks tube loaded with an artillery shell and lighter between his legs.

Dillard was jailed Tuesday, pending court action at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
Kelby Shorty
7-year-old dead after triple shooting in North Memphis
Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen...
Sherra Wright’s lawyer is a no show at post-conviction hearing
385 shutdown investigation
Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down

Latest News

Repair of initial I-40 bridge fracture complete; crews continue work
Initial fracture repair complete
5 Star Stories: Enjoying the great outdoors across the Mid-South
Enjoying the great outdoors across the Mid-South
Shelby Farms Park
5 Star Stories: Enjoying the great outdoors across the Mid-South
Memphis City Council approves $24M for rent and utility assistance
Memphis City Council approves $24M for rent and utility assistance
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as alderman