Efforts underway to get vaccine shots to Tennessee holdouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s never been easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee, but only 38 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says almost all of the people dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated and through research, the state knows the communities most reluctant to get a vaccine.

According to the findings of a state study, many of the vaccine holdouts include people who live in rural areas, areas most likely to have voted for former President Donald Trump, and who remain skeptical of the vaccines.

“A lot of what we hear and what we learned in our market research is a distrust of the politics, and sometimes a distrust of science itself,” said Piercey.

But it’s not only them.

Piercey says many people in black and brown communities remain skeptical.

“People don’t trust people who are in the government, or on TV, or so-called experts,” said Piercey. “They trust people who they know and who can associate and identify with them.”

That’s why the state launched the Our Voices campaign, featuring stories of Tennesseans of color who’ve been personally impacted by COVID-19.

They’re also working to make sure doctors across the state, in rural and urban areas, have the information they need to talk to their patients about the vaccines.

“We’re taking the messages that we heard from these groups and we’re incorporating them into our marketing and saying, ‘hey, it’s okay to be hesitant. It’s okay to have questions. That’s a natural thing,” said Piercey. “For a lot of people’s that’s their regular doctor.”

For more information about the Our Voices campaign, visit OurVoicesTN.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.