Traffic Alert: Germantown roadway closed due to crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a Germantown roadway is blocked off due to a crash in the area.

Germantown Police Department says the Poplar Pike is closed between Holly Springs Drive and Hunters Drive.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route as officers continue to investigate and clear the scene.

Is it unclear how many vehicles are involved or if anyone is injured.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.