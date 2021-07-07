Health dept. reports 45 new virus cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 45 new cases across the county Wednesday morning with no additional deaths.

Daily case reports have dropped within the last two months with the health department reporting over 50 consecutive days with less than 100 new cases. Shelby County is working towards its new goal of 100 days under 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 59 as of Wednesday.

There are currently 594 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop most days.

Shelby County has had 100,242 cases and 1,690 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 697,408 vaccines have been administered with 390,765 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported an increase in the latest test positivity rate update. The most recent data for the week ending June 26 shows a 3 percent test positivity rate -- up from 2.5 percent a week earlier and the previous week at 2.7 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

