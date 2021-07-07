Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer died Wednesday afternoon after being shot.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer died Wednesday afternoon.

Police haven’t released the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reports the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson hasn’t released any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen...
Sherra Wright’s lawyer is a no show at post-conviction hearing
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
Memphis police officer injured in crash while responding to shooting
Memphis police officer injured in crash while responding to shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
Haiti President Killed
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A Confederate monument in Tuskegee is now behind police tape after an attempt was made...
Sheriff: Former Ala. mayor involved in vandalism of Confederate monument using lift, electric saw
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San...
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; police say 2-year-old found