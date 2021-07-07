Advertise with WMC
Man accused of attempting to run over MPD officer arrested

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of intentionally trying to run over a Memphis police officer over the weekend is now facing charges.

On July 4, 24-year-old Orlando Davie allegedly refused to stop during a lawful traffic stop while driving in Downtown Memphis, according to an affidavit.

The officer attempted the stop at the intersection of Front Street and GE Patterson, that’s when investigators say Davie sped off, swerving past pedestrians.

The affidavit says Davie drove into oncoming traffic, crashed into a pickup truck and fled the scene. Responding officers decided to discontinue the chase for safety reasons.

According to the affidavit, another officer on a nearby sidewalk saw Davie speeding down a roadway. The two made eye contact when Davie allegedly drove onto the sidewalk in an attempt to hit the officer.

He is charged with evading arrest involving an attempt to run down a police officer, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000 and criminal attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

