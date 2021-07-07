Advertise with WMC
Man charged for shooting on I-40

Man charged with two counts attempted first degree murder
Man charged with two counts attempted first degree murder(Memphis Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a man is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder after an argument over a drink being spilled.

According to the affidavit, Carlos Young and friends were at the E2 Lounge where an argument broke out between Young’s group and another group of men. This argument began after Young had a drink spilled on him from one of the individuals from the other group.

The report goes on to say that Young left with his cousin Antwan Smith and they were followed by the other group of men in their vehicle, who began to chase them and fire shots at Young’s vehicle.

After loosing control of the car, both Young and Smith fled the vehicle as it drove off the road and proceeded to hide from the men.

Neither Young nor Smith were injured during the incident.

Police have been investigating the incident and suspect, Larry Prewitt, was then identified by Young as one of the men that chased them.

The report says that Prewitt is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

