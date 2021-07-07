Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man points gun at family for cutting line in Taco Bell drive-thru, police say

Devon McNeese, 20, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
Devon McNeese, 20, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.(MPD)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a man is facing charges after pointing a gun at a family who wouldn’t let him skip the line.

The incident happened on July 3, at the Taco Bell on Riverdale in East Memphis.

According to police, when the couple refused to let 20-year-old Devon McNeese cut them in line, he allegedly pointed a handgun at them and chambered a round.

McNeese is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and has a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen...
Sherra Wright’s lawyer is a no show at post-conviction hearing
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
Memphis highway shooting victim taken into custody after released from hospital
Memphis highway shooting victim taken into custody after released from hospital
Memphis police officer injured in crash while responding to shooting
Memphis police officer injured in crash while responding to shooting
Justin Smith is being charged with driving while license suspended, violation of financial law...
Mother killed, driver charged in 4th of July crash, police say

Latest News

Ride of Tears organizers plan emergency ride for recent victims of gun violence
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 7
Health dept. reports 45 new virus cases in Shelby County
Jamarion Jordan (left) and Jamarius Jordan (right)
Memphis Police searching for pair of runaway brothers
Man accused of trying to hit MPD officer
Man accused of attempting to run over MPD officer arrested