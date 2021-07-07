Advertise with WMC
Marshals searching for 15-year-old wanted in capital murder case

15-year-old wanted for capital murder.
15-year-old wanted for capital murder.(Clinton Police)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Marshals Office is requesting help in locating Dezmon Clinton who is wanted for capital murder.

Clinton is believed to be around 15 years old, according to Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477), or log onto www.P3tips.com.

Clinton is to be considered armed and dangerous.

No details of the murder were provided.

